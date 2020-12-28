UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 27,787 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 27,787 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,284 the day before, bringing the total to 3,078,035, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia has registered 27,787 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,284 the day before, bringing the total to 3,078,035, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 27,787 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 84 regions, including 3,748 cases (13.5 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,078,035, with the rate of increase at 0.9 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,253 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,620 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,748 cases, down from 3,761 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,606 new cases, down from 1,609 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 487 coronavirus fatalities, down from 551 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 55,265.

Total recoveries count 2,471,309 after 20,480 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 24,390 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 89.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 660,009 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

