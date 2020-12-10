Russia Registers 27,927 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 27,927 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,190 the day before, bringing the total to 2,569,126, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia has registered 27,927 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,190 the day before, bringing the total to 2,569,126, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 27,927 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,283 (18.9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,569,126.

Moscow has confirmed 6,730 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,145 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,774 cases, up from 3,761 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,351 new cases, down from 1,372 the day before.

The response center reported 562 coronavirus fatalities, up from 559 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 45,280.

As many as 25,877 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 26,266 the day before, bringing the total to 2,033,669.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 81 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 545,704 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.