Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Records 10

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 28 breaches over the past day, compared to 10 such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 28 ceasefire violations (the Syrian side - 24), including 22 in Idlib province, two in Aleppo province, and four in Latakia province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded 10 such breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.6 tonnes, to a village in Rif Dimashq province. A humanitarian aid package of the same weight was also delivered to a village in Idlib province, the ministry said.

A ceasefire in Idlib province has been in place since March 6, after a deal was struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid rising tensions in the region.

Russia is continuing to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country as armed clashes.