UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 14 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 14 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 14, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 28 cases of opening fire (24 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-20, Latakia-2, Hama-4, Aleppo-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 14 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria has not carried out humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, a further 74 Syrian refugees, including 22 women and 37 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tal-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 8 explosive devices, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

1 hour ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.