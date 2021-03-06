Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 14 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 14, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 28 cases of opening fire (24 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-20, Latakia-2, Hama-4, Aleppo-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 14 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria has not carried out humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, a further 74 Syrian refugees, including 22 women and 37 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tal-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 8 explosive devices, the ministry noted.