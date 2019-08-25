Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 28 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (12), Latakia (15) and Idlib (1). The Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (3), Hama (3) and Latakia (2)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.