Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 36 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 28 cases of firing, namely 12 in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib and 15 in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 36 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 18 in the province of Idlib, two in Latakia and 16 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russia military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.