Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violations of the ceasefire, has registered 28 cases of firing: 10 in the province of Latakia, nine in Idlib, five in Aleppo, and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered six cases of ceasefire violations: three in the province of Idlib and three in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 1,491 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 408 people (including 123 women and 208 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,083 people (including 325 women and 552 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, eight internally displaced Syrians returned to the places of personal residence, the center added.

The center added that Russian military had held two humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours, delivering 1,000 food sets to the residents of Tartus and Deir ez-Zor provinces, totaling nearly five tonnes.

Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.2 hectares (5.2 acres) of land, destroying 30 explosive devices, it said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.