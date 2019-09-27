UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:25 PM

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has 28 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: eight in Idlib, eight in Aleppo, seven in Latakia, and five in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces:� five in Idlib, four in Latakia, six in Aleppo, nine in Hama, and six in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

