Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 22 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 28 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Aleppo, nine in Latakia, seven in Idlib and three in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 22 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Latakia, five in Hama, four in Idlib and two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.