Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish party has recorded 34 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 28 cases of firing: seven in the province of Aleppo, seven in Latakia, 10 in Idlib and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 34 cases of ceasefire violations: six in the province of Hama, four in Latakia, seven in Aleppo and 17 in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military held one humanitarian operation in the Syrian province of Aleppo over the given period, distributing 500 food kits with the total weight of over 2.4 tonnes to civilians.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.