Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to violations of the ceasefire, has registered 28 cases of firing, namely 10 in the province of Idlib, three in Aleppo, nine in Latakia and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of ceasefire violations, namely three in the province of Idlib, four in Latakia, eight in Hama and two more in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin, posted on the Facebook page.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, the bulletin said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

