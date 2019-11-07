UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:01 PM

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 28 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 28 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 28 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (7), Idlib (7), Latakia (9) and Hama (5). The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (7), Idlib (12), Latakia (3) and Hama (2)," the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes to residents of the Al-Jahman settlement in Idlib province, the center added.

Meanwhile, almost 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center said.

"Over the past day, in total 999 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 238 people ([including] 72 women and 121 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 761 people ([including] 228 women and 388 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the bulletin read on.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 miles) of land, destroying 39 explosive devices, over the given period, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

