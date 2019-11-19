UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Tue 19th November 2019

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 28 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 22 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 28 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 22 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 28 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 10 in Idlib, six in Aleppo, eight in Latakia and six in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 22 cases of firing in provinces: namely seven in Idlib, six in Latakia, three in Aleppo and six in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation over the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes to the residents of the Al Mazra'a settlement in the As Suwayda province, the center added.

Meanwhile, almost 750 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the given period, according to the center.

"Over the past day, 749 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 197 people, including 59 women and 100 children, have arrived from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 552 people, including 116 women and 282 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Apart from that, three internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours, the bulletin read on.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.68 acres) of land, destroying 31 explosive devices, according to the center.

