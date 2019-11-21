Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 28 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 28 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 28 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (9), Aleppo (8), Latakia (8) and Hama (3). The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Hama (4), Latakia (6) and Idlib (12)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations over the same period, the center added. The residents of the Nyaqha settlement in Homs province received 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes, while the residents of the Bugros settlement in Deir ez-Zor province received 200 food sets wit a total weight of 1.17 tonnes.

Almost 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the given period, according to the center.

"Over the past day, in total 847 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 173 people ([including] 28 women and 48 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 674 people ([including] 202 women and 344 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the bulletin read on.

Apart from that, 561 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours, the center added.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 43 explosive devices, over the past day, according to the center.