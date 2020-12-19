UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 28,209 New Positive Tests for COVID-19 Over Past Day - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 28,209 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 28,552 new cases registered one day ago, the federal response center said on Saturday, adding that the country's case total has topped 2.8 million

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russia has confirmed 28,209 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 28,552 new cases registered one day ago, the Federal response center said on Saturday, adding that the country's case total has topped 2.8 million.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,209 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,310 (18.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,819,429.

In Moscow, 6,459 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease were reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 6,937 new cases registered one day ago.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,754 cases, three less than the day before, and Moscow region with 1,514 new cases, up from 1,485 on Friday.

The response center also reported 585 new coronavirus-related fatalities, a decrease from the 611 deaths reported the day before. As a result, Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 50,347.

In total, 26,109 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, bringing the total to 2,254,742.

