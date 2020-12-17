Russia Registers 28,214 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 28,214 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 5,239 cases (18.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,762,668, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed 6,711 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,028 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,763 cases, up from 3,758 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,471 new cases, down from 1,477 the day before.

The response center reported 587 coronavirus fatalities, down from 596 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 49,151.

Total recoveries count 2,202,540 after 26,440 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 26,490 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 84.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 592,572 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.