UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 28,284 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 28,284 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russia has registered 28,284 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 29,258 the day before, bringing the total to 3,050,248, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,284 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,240 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,050,248, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,620 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,480 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,761 cases, down from 3,755 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,609 new cases, down from 1,615 the day before.

The response center reported 551 coronavirus fatalities, down from 567 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 54,778.

Total recoveries count 2,450,829 after 24,390 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 28,185 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 89 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 656,105 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

56 minutes ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

3 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.