Russia Registers 28,585 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:11 PM

Russia Registers 28,585 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 28,585 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 27,927 the day before, bringing the total to 2,597,711, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia has registered 28,585 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 27,927 the day before, bringing the total to 2,597,711, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,585 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 4,600 (16.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,597,711.

Moscow has confirmed 7,215 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 6,730 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,779 cases, up from 3,774 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,370 new cases, up from 1,351 the day before.

No new cases were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported a new record of 613 coronavirus fatalities, up from 562 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 45,893.

As many as 26,171 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 25,877 the day before, bringing the total to 2,059,840.

