Russia Registers 28,776 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:34 PM

Russia Registers 28,776 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia has registered 28,776 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from record 29,350 the day before, bringing the total to 2,906,503, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,776 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 5,678 cases (19.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,906,503, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed 7,237 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,797 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,760 cases, up from 3,752 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,498 new cases, down from 1,523 the day before.

The response center reported 561 coronavirus fatalities, up from 493 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 51,912.

Total recoveries count 2,319,520 after 24,158 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 19,705 the day before.

