Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 29 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 2, Idlib-26, Hama-1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian military in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.

7 tonnes, to a settlement in Al-Hasaqah province.

The Defense Ministry also reported that more than 190 refugees had returned to Syria from Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 194 refugees (including 58 women and 99 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. No refugees have arrived from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said, adding that no refugees returned to their places of permanent residence.

In addition, the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of the territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa. The military personnel discovered and defused 22 explosive devices.

