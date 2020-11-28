Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four breaches of the truce, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four breaches of the truce, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission... has registered 29 instances of firing, 28 of which were recorded based on data provided by the Syrian side, in the [following] provinces: 18 in Idlib, two in Aleppo, five in Latakia, four in Hama. The Turkish side has reported four instances of firing, none of which was confirmed by the Russian side," the bulletin said.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria held no humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours.

A further 193 Syrian refugees, including 58 women and 98 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 19 explosive devices.