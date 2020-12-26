Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours while Turkey registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours while Turkey registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 29 facts of opening fire in the provinces" Aleppo - 2, Latakia - 6, Idlib - 15, Hama - 7. The Turkish side of the representative office did not record any cases of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa. The military personnel discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.