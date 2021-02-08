Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 16 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 28 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side - 17) in the provinces: Idlib - 10, Latakia - 13, Hama - 2, Aleppo - 4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 16 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out four humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours, distributing 1,390 food kits weighing up to 6.72 tonnes.

A further 59 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 30 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 10 explosive devices, the ministry added.