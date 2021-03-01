Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 29 facts of opening fire (21 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-11, Latakia-13, Hama-3, Aleppo-2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 12 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out four humanitarian action in the last 24 hours, delivering 1,565 food kits to the residents of the provinces of As Suwayda, Homs, Tartus and Al-Hasakah.

A further 73 Syrian refugees, including 22 women and 37 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.