Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 29 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 15 in Idlib, five in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered eight cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: one in Idlib, four in Latakia, one in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has carried out one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 750 food kits with a total weight of 3.71 tonnes to residents of the Deraa province.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

