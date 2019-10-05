Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 29 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, six in Hama. eight in Latakia, eight in Aleppo.

The Turkish side has registered 20 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Hama, seven in Idlib, five in Latakia, two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.