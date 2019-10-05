UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 29 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, six in Hama. eight in Latakia, eight in Aleppo.

The Turkish side has registered 20 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Hama, seven in Idlib, five in Latakia, two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

Death tolls of gas cylinder blast reached to two, ..

5 minutes ago

X-ray clears Springbok star Kolbe of ankle injury

5 minutes ago

Armed Forces: Noise expected as rehearsals for Uni ..

46 minutes ago

Iranian held in Australia for 13 months returns ho ..

5 minutes ago

Andreescu left wanting more after 'crazy' first Os ..

5 minutes ago

Cop shot at, injured

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.