Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 29 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has 29 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: ten in Aleppo, eight in Idlib, six in Latakia, and five in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 20 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: eight in Aleppo, five in Idlib, five in Latakia, two in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

