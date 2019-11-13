Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 29 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 29 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely seven in Hama, eight in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and seven in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of firing in provinces: seven in Latakia, two in Idlib, four in Hama and three in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes to the residents of Daraa province's Saida village, the center specified.

Meanwhile, over 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, a total of 856 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 247 people, including 74 women and 125 children, have arrived from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 609 people, including 183 women and 311 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Apart from that, three internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.43 acres) of land, destroying 37 explosive devices, according to the center.

