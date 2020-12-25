Russia Registers 29,018 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 29,018 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from record 29,935 the day before, bringing the total to 2,992,706, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russia has registered 29,018 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from record 29,935 the day before, bringing the total to 2,992,706, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 29,018 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,543 cases (15.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,992,706, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,315 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 8,203 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,751 cases, down from 3,756 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,576 new cases, up from 1,538 the day before.

The response center reported 563 coronavirus fatalities, down from 635 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 53,659.

Total recoveries count 2,398,254 after 27,397 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 26,890 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 88 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 651,362 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.