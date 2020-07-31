UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation In Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, with the Turkish side recording one such a violation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, with the Turkish side recording one such a violation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded three ceasefire violations in the province of Idlib. The Turkish part of the commission recorded one breach in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the past day, Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food packages to the province of Raqqa, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, a further 107 Syrian refugees, including 32 women and 55 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 35 explosive devices.

Russia continues to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

