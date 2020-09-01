Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 2, Latakia - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in a statement, posted on Facebook.

The ministry added that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past day.

Additionally, 506 Syrian refugees, including 152 women and 258 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 43 explosive devices.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.