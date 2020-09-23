UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:42 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded three facts of opening fire: two in Latakia province and one in Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that no humanitarian actions were held by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 448 Syrian refugees, including 135 women and 228 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry said, adding that military personnel discovered and defused 60 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

