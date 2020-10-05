UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:32 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 1, Aleppo - 1 and Latakia - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted three humanitarian operations, delivering 440 humanitarian food packages each to settlements in Damascus, Hama and Hasakah provinces.

Additionally, 472 Syrian refugees, including 142 women and 240 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 17 explosive devices.

