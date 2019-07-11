UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:09 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered three truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered three truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered three cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (1), Aleppo (1) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered six cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (5) and Idlib (1)," the ministry said in its bulletin.

The total number of settlements that have signed reconciliation agreements is 2,531. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire stands at 234.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees. According to the UN data, there are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019.

