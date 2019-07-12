UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:28 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered three truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered three truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered three cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (1) and Aleppo (2). The Turkish side has registered 12 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (9), Idlib (2) and Latakia (1)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the last 24 hours, one more settlement has joined the reconciliation process and the total number of such settlements now stands at 2,532. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire stands at 234.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

