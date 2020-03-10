UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 3 cases of firing in the province of Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered no cases of ceasefire violations," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that over 600 Syrian refugees had returned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 645 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, including 173 people from Lebanon [who returned] through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'Tell Kalah' checkpoints (including 52 women and 88 children), and 472 people [who returned] from Jordan through the 'Nasib' checkpoint (including 142 women and 241 children)," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

