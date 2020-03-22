Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered three cases of firing, including one in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the bulletin says.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held four humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 275 food sets to the residence of the province of Deir ez-Zur, 250 food sets to the residents of the province of Hasakah, as well as 450 food sets to the residents of the province of Raqqa.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that nearly 50 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 49 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 49 people (including 15 women and 25 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while no refugees returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

The ministry noted that no internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 59 explosive devices, the bulletin added.