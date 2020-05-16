UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:35 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three ceasefire violations in the preceding 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three ceasefire violations in the preceding 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 4 cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces: Idlib - 3, Hama - 1," the bulletin said.

The daily report added that the Russian military had not carried out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that the Syrian army engineering units had cleared 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of the territory of mines and defused 26 explosive devices over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over this period. The inflow of refugees has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all the three countries and caused authorities to shut borders.

