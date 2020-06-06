UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:27 PM

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one truce breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one truce breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered three incidents of hostilities in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered one violation in the Latakia province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, the ministry added.

In another bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 15 Syrian refugees, including five women and eight children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops have demined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day and defused 36 explosive devices.

As fighting in Syria has been winding down, the government started paying more attention to the political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.

