Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria has registered three ceasefire violations over the past day, compared to one such breach recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 3 incidents of hostilities in Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered one violation in Latakia province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 30 Syrian refugees, including nine women and 15 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops had cleared 5.1 acres of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces of mines over the past day, dismantling 32 explosive devices.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.