UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 2 - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 2 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 2, Idlib - 1. The Turkish part of the representation has registered 2 cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin posted on Facebook.

The ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian activities by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Facebook Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

Belarus Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Pledges to S ..

10 seconds ago

Richmond Police Declares Protests Outside City Hal ..

11 seconds ago

US to Deploy 2,000 Servicemen to Poland Instead of ..

15 seconds ago

Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Says Belarus Needs P ..

17 seconds ago

US wants Security Council to extend Iran arms emba ..

4 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical products exports dip by 2.57% durin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.