Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 11 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 11 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 30 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 11, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 30 facts of opening fire (the Syrian side reported 30 of them) in the provinces: Idlib - 19, Aleppo - 1, Latakia - 7, Hama - 3. The Turkish part of the representation stated 11 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were two humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours with 880 food kits being delivered to residents of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur.

A further 527 Syrian refugees, including 158 women and 269 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 24 explosive devices.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country.

