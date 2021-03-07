UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce registered 30 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side registered 14 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 30 facts of opening fire (25 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-19, Latakia-7, Hama-3, Aleppo-1. The Turkish part of the representation stated 14 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out one humanitarian operation of the past day, delivering 400 food kits to a locality in the Homs province.

A further 85 Syrian refugees, including 25 women and 43 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin, adding that 689 displaced people returned to their permanent places of residence in Syria over the given period.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 11 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

11 minutes ago

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

2 hours ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s security system has significantly progress ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.