Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce registered 30 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side registered 14 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 30 facts of opening fire (25 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-19, Latakia-7, Hama-3, Aleppo-1. The Turkish part of the representation stated 14 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out one humanitarian operation of the past day, delivering 400 food kits to a locality in the Homs province.

A further 85 Syrian refugees, including 25 women and 43 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin, adding that 689 displaced people returned to their permanent places of residence in Syria over the given period.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 11 explosive devices.