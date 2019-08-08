Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 30 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 30 cases of firing, namely 10 in the province of Aleppo, 2 in Idlib, 15 in Latakia and 3 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 11 in the province of Hama, 1 in Idlib, and 1 in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 500 food kits to the residents of the Homs province, the statement added.

As many as four settlements in Deir ez-Zor province have signed reconciliation agreements and this number now totals 2,565. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.