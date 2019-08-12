Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 35 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 30 cases of firing, namely 14 in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib, 14 in Latakia and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 35 cases of ceasefire violations, namely one in the province of Aleppo, 12 in Idlib, seven in Latakia and 15 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period.

Ten Syrian settlements have signed reconciliation agreements, of which there are now 2,582. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.