Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 30 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 30 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (13), Idlib (1) and Latakia (16).

The Turkish side has registered four truce breaches in the province of Idlib," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that it had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

