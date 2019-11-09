Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 30 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (8), Idlib (10), Latakia (8) and Hama (4). The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (10), Idlib (4), Latakia (7) and Hama (3)," the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted no humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center said.

"Over the past day, in total 1,048 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 164 people (including 49 women and 84 children) left Lebanon for Syria via Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 884 people (including 265 women and 451 children) from Jordan via Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin read on.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land, destroying 27 explosive devices over the given period, the center said.