UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 30 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely one in Hama, seven in Aleppo, eight in Latakia and 14 in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 23 cases of firing in provinces: 11 in Latakia, 11 in Idlib and one in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The center specified that the Russian military had conducted no humanitarian operations.

Meanwhile, 776 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, a total of 776 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 195 people, including 58 women and 100 children, have arrived from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 581 people, including 174 women and 296 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.94 acres) of land, destroying 36 explosive devices, according to the center.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Syria Russia Civil Society Geneva Idlib Aleppo Lebanon October November Women From Government Refugee Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Army wants its land back where Monal restaurant is ..

4 minutes ago

32% of Pakistanis either doubt the negative effect ..

14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

Tokyo to Only Benefit China, N. Korea by Axing Int ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Reduction Deal b ..

9 minutes ago

IAE Expects Non-OPEC States to Increase Oil Produc ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.