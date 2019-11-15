Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 30 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely one in Hama, seven in Aleppo, eight in Latakia and 14 in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 23 cases of firing in provinces: 11 in Latakia, 11 in Idlib and one in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The center specified that the Russian military had conducted no humanitarian operations.

Meanwhile, 776 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, a total of 776 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 195 people, including 58 women and 100 children, have arrived from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 581 people, including 174 women and 296 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.94 acres) of land, destroying 36 explosive devices, according to the center.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.