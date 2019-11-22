UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 30 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 13 in Idlib, nine in Aleppo, six in Latakia and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of ceasefire violations in in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Idlib, five in Latakia and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations over the same period, the center added, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.9 tonnes to the residents of Raqqa province and the same amount to the residents of Aleppo.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.

