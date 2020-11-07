Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 10 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to 10 such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to 10 such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including 30 through data provided by the Syrian side, in the following provinces: 18 in Idlib, three in Aleppo, five in Latakia, and five in Hama. The Turkish part of the commission recorded 10 ceasefire violations, none of which were confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria held no humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours.

A further 552 Syrian refugees, including 165 women and 282 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 24 explosive devices, including four improvised ones.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country.